Dakota Johnson & Jason Segel in Trailer for Cancer Drama 'Our Friend'

"Nicole's my best friend, too. I'm happy to be here…" Gravitas has released the first official trailer for Our Friend, formerly known as The Friend when it first premiered at last year's Toronto Film Festival. Based on a true story, adapted from the article "The Friend: Love Is Not a Big Enough Word", the film stars Casey Affleck as a journalist named Matt Teague, and Dakota Johnson as his wife Nicole. Their lives are turned upside down when Nicole is diagnosed with terminal cancer. As Matt's responsibilities as caretaker & parent become overwhelming, the couple's best friend Dane Faucheux, played by Jason Segel, offers to help out. "The impact of this generous, albeit complicated, gesture proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined." Also featuring Gwendoline Christie, Cherry Jones, Marielle Scott, and Ahna O'Reilly. This looks magnificent! An inspiring and uplifting story about friendship and unconditional love.

Here's the first official trailer for Gabriela Cowperthwaite's Our Friend, direct from YouTube:

After receiving life-altering news, a couple finds unexpected support from their best friend, who puts his own life on hold and moves into their family home, bringing an impact much greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined. Our Friend, formerly known as The Friend, is directed by American filmmaker Gabriela Cowperthwaite, director of the film Megan Leavey, and also the docs City Lax: An Urban Lacrosse Story and Blackfish previously. The screenplay is written by Brad Ingelsby, based on the article "The Friend: Love Is Not a Big Enough Word" by Matthew Teague. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and it also played at the London, Gent, and Leiden Film Festivals. Gravitas + Universal will debut Cowperthwaite's Our Friend in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 22nd, 2021 next year.