Dakota Johnson & Tracee Ellis Ross in First Trailer for 'The High Note'

"Grace – you are the song. You should not be buried under all this flashy garbage." Focus Features has unveiled the first trailer for the movie The High Note, set in the "dazzling world" of the Los Angeles music scene. Tracee Ellis Ross stars as a singing "superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights." She crosses paths with her overworked personal assistant, played by Dakota Johnson. When her manager presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever. The film also stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ice Cube, Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard, Bill Pullman, with an appearance by Diplo. This looks like an electrifying, stylish adventure through the music scene, with lots of good-looking people trying to make the best music they can.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nisha Ganatra's The High Note, direct from Focus' YouTube:

Set in the dazzling world of the L.A. music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever. The High Note is directed by Canadian filmmaker Nisha Ganatra, director of the films Chutney Popcorn, Fast Food High, Wedding Bells, and 2019's Late Night previously. The screenplay is written by Flora Greeson. Produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. This hasn't premiered at any fests or otherwise yet. Focus Features will release Ganatra's The High Note in select US theaters starting on May 8th this summer. Who's excited?