Dan Stevens & Isla Fisher in New US Trailer for 'Blithe Spirit' Comedy

"The moon is full and we must harness its power." IFC Films has released a new US trailer for the kooky relationship comedy Blithe Spirit, a big screen adaptation of the classic stage play of the same name. This opens first in the UK this month, then in the US in February. An over-the-top spiritualist medium holds a seance for a writer suffering from writers block but accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife which leads to an increasingly complex love triangle with his current wife of five years. Described as a "riotous reimagining of Noël Coward's classic comedy, about love that just won't die." The delightfully wacky cast includes Dan Stevens, with Judi Dench as Madame Arcati, Isla Fisher, Leslie Mann, Emilia Fox, Callie Cooke, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Julian Rhind-Tutt, James Fleet, and Simon Kunz. This seems like a whole boat load of ridiculously goofy ghost fun. The three lead actresses in here look hilarious.

Here's the official US trailer for Edward Hall's Blithe Spirit, direct from IFC's YouTube:

You can still watch the original UK trailer for Hall's Blithe Spirit here, to see some more footage.

Best-selling crime novelist Charles (Dan Stevens) is struggling with catastrophic writer's block and a stressful deadline for his first screenplay. His picture-perfect second wife Ruth (Isla Fisher) is doing her best to keep him focussed in the hope of fulfilling her dream of heading to Hollywood. Charles' desperate search for inspiration leads him to invite Madame Arcati (Judi Dench), a medium recently exposed as a fraud, to perform a séance in their home. They all get much more than they bargained for when Arcati accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife: the fiery and jealous Elvira (Leslie Mann) who embarks on a mission to kill Charles so she can spend eternity with him which leads to an increasingly comical and deadly love triangle. Blithe Spirit is directed by English filmmaker Edward Hall, making his first feature film after lots of TV and stage work previously. The screenplay is written by Piers Ashworth, Meg Leonard, Nick Moorcroft; based on the play by Noël Coward. The film opens first in the UK later this month. IFC Films will release Blithe Spirit in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 19th, 2021.