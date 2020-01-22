Daniel Radcliffe in US Trailer for South Africa's 'Escape from Pretoria'

"This is how we fight!" Momentum Pictures has released a new official US trailer for the true story thriller Escape from Pretoria, opening in March (on VOD) at the same time as the UK release. The film is about two white South Africans, imprisoned in 1978 for working covert operations for Nelson Mandela's banned ANC. They attempt to escape from the notorious white man's Pretoria Prison, known as "Robben Island", the same place former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela was imprisoned before. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Daniel Webber as the two leads, with a cast including Ian Hart, Nathan Page, Stephen Hunter, Mark Leonard Winter, Jeanette Cronin, David Wilson, and Ratidzo Mambo. Based on a true story, of course. This looks as good as it did in the UK trailer, a gripping thriller with an inspiring story.

Here's the official US trailer for Francis Annan's Escape from Pretoria, from Momentum's YouTube:

You can still watch the main UK trailer for Annan's Escape from Pretoria here, to view even more footage.

Two white South Africans, imprisoned for working on behalf of the ANC, determine to escape from the notorious white man's 'Robben Island' jail, Pretoria Prison. Escape from Pretoria is directed by British filmmaker Francis Annan, director of the films Get Away and Woyzeck previously, as well as a few short films and some TV work. The screenplay is written by Francis Annan and L.H. Adams; adapted from Tim Jenkin's 2003 book "Inside Out: Escape from Pretoria Prison". With additional story development by Karol Griffiths. Produced by David Barron, Mark Blaney, Gary Hamilton, Michelle Krumm, and Jackie Sheppard. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Momentum Pictures will release Annan's Escape from Pretoria in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 6th, 2020. Still interested?