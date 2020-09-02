Danny Trejo Helps Get Rid of a Demon in 'The Last Exorcism' Trailer

"I believe the evil has entered into her body and she's not in her right mind." Uncork'd Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled The Last Exorcism, the latest from filmmaker Robin Bain. This exorcism thriller is about two sisters who are haunted by the demons of their past. After every priest trained in exorcisms die in a terrorist attack, Jo must battle a demon on her own. Starring Terri Ivens, Danny Trejo, Rachele Brooke Smith, and Cate Jones. Everything about this is strange, it seems to be more of a vanity project featuring Trejo than anything actually interesting in the horror genre. This trailer is all over the place - wayyy too much going on. And why so much stripping? What an odd bargain bin horror.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Robin Bain's The Last Exorcism, direct from YouTube:

After every priest trained in exorcisms die in a terrorist attack, Joan Campbell (Rachele Brooke Smith) must battle a demon from her past that, this time, possesses her sister. The Last Exorcism is both written and directed by American actress / filmmaker Robin Bain, her second feature film after directing Girl Lost previously, as well as a number of shorts and other projects she has produced or written. Produced by Rhett Giles, Justin Jones, and Zeus Zamani; and co-produced by Bobby Emprechtinger, Adam Horner, and Kate Tumanova. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Uncork'd will release Bain's The Last Exorcism direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on October 13th this fall. So is anyone interested?