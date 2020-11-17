Darius Bazley in Coming-of-Age Basketball Doc Film 'Gap Year' Trailer

"We live in a society now where everybody abides by the rules, and people don't even know what the rule is or where it came from, they just abide by it." 1091 Pictures has revealed an official trailer for the sports documentary film titled Gap Year, made by filmmakers T.J. Regan & Josh Kahn. This medium-length doc film runs 50 minutes and focuses on the world of basketball. It's specifically described as a "coming-of-age business of basketball film [that] explores the triumphs and tribulations of Darius as he enters uncharted territory for an NBA prospect, navigating a corporate day job while training for the NBA Draft at the age of 18." The doc profiles Darius Bazley, a modern-day high school basketball phenom, who decided to take an internship instead of go to college to play basketball for them. This is a solid trailer explaining the stakes of his decision and what it means for the basketball world, how disruptive it really is. I can dig it, sounds good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for T.J. Regan & Josh Kahn's doc Gap Year, direct from YouTube:

With the NBA's eligibility rules more hotly contested than ever before, and players looking to chart their own trajectory to the League, enter Darius Bazley – a modern-day high school basketball phenom who sent shock waves throughout the hoops community by foregoing college in order to take a $1M internship. Within this coming-of-age business of basketball documentary film, Gap Year explores the triumphs and tribulations of Darius as he enters uncharted territory for an NBA prospect, navigating a corporate day job while still training for the NBA Draft at the age of 18. Gap Year also explores the cultural and societal nuances through the game’s most relevant and respected voices as it traces the past, present and future of the NBA’s controversial one-and-done rule. Gap Year is co-directed by filmmakers T.J. Regan & Josh Kahn (director for "40 Days: Canelo vs. Kovalev", and creator of "Elite Youth"). 1091 Pictures will release the Gap Year doc streaming starting on December 1st coming up soon. Who's curious to watch this one?