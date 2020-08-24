'David Byrne's American Utopia' Film Directed by Spike Lee Teaser

"I still believe that we can do with this country something that has not been done before." Don't miss this! HBO has revealed the first official teaser trailer for David Byrne's American Utopia, the new Spike Lee-directed, recorded-performance doc film that's premiering this fall. The film will debut at the Toronto Film Festival, then launch on HBO / HBO Max streaming in October later this year. Director Spike Lee documents the former Talking Heads frontman's brilliant, timely 2019 Broadway show called "American Utopia", based on his recent album and tour of the same name. Peppering the musical numbers with brief monologues that help communicate his message, Byrne touches on various sociopolitical topics - police brutality, voter turnout, climate change, immigration - and challenges us to come together and grapple with these issues right here, right now. Finally, Byrne insists that we not only show up to the polls, but that we truly embrace the possibility of change. "Not just in the imperfect world out there," he says, but in ourselves.

Here's the first trailer for Spike Lee's doc David Byrne's American Utopia, direct from YouTube:

From director Spike Lee, David Byrne's American Utopia is one-of-a-kind, dynamic film that gives audiences access to Byrne's electrifying Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences during its run from October 2019 to February 2020 at Broadway's Hudson Theatre. In this unifying musical celebration that inspires audiences to connect to each other and to the global community, the former Talking Heads frontman and his band of 11 musical artists from around the world perform hits from across Byrne's career, including songs from his 2018 album of the same name and classics like "This Must Be the Place" and "Everybody's Coming To My House," as well as a cover of Janelle Monáe's "Hell You Talmbout." As Byrne and company sing, dance, and play their way across the glittering gray stage, they welcome audiences into a joyous dreamworld where openness, optimism, faith in humanity, and social justice are paramount. David Byrne's American Utopia is directed by prolific American filmmaker Spike Lee, director of the doc films Lumière and Company, 4 Little Girls, The Original Kings of Comedy, Passing Strange, Bad 25, and Go Brasil Go! previously. This premieres at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. HBO will then debut David Byrne's American Utopia streaming starting October 17th this fall. Intrigued?