David Cross is a Butterfly Expert in Trailer for 'The Dark Divide' Film

"The only dangerous animals I've run into are your men." REI Co-op Studios has released an official trailer for their first feature film, titled The Dark Divide. The film tells the story of Dr. Robert Pyle, a shy nature lover and butterfly expert who spent 6 weeks on a life-changing expedition in 1995 through Washington's Gifford Pinchot National Forest in search of new species of butterflies. A story about the outdoors and about life, and dealing with all the good and the bad that comes our way. David Cross stars as Dr. Pyle, joined by Debra Messing playing his sick wife, and a cast including David Koechner, Cameron Esposito, Gary Farmer, and Patterson Hood. Featuring music by The Avett Brothers, The National Reserve, Samantha Crain, Bombadil, Giants in the Trees, and a few more. A portion of the film's profits will be donated to the National Wildlife Federation’s mission to protect wildlife and wild places. This looks like a fun story, made even better by David Cross starring as he brings his own quirkiness to this role. I might just give it a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tom Putnam's The Dark Divide, direct from YouTube:

The film is based on the true story of renowned butterfly expert Dr. Robert Pyle's (David Cross) perilous 1995 journey across one of America's largest undeveloped wildlands. At the urging of his dying wife Thea (Debra Messing), the shy nature author finds himself in over his head on an epic, life-changing expedition through Washington's Gifford Pinchot National Forest in search of new species of butterflies. Over the course of his six-week adventure Pyle battles self-doubt, the grueling trail, and the people and creatures who call this forest home. And, somewhere deep in the heart of The Dark Divide, he makes a discovery that challenges everything he knows about the natural world. The Dark Divide is made by American producer / filmmaker Tom Putnam, director of the films Static, Shafted!, and The Hottie & The Nottie previously, plus the doc films Red White Black & Blue and Burn. The screenplay is also written by Tom Putnam, based on Dr. Robert Pyle's book "Where Bigfoot Walks". REI Co-op Studios will release The Dark Divide in select US theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting on September 18th. For more info + events, visit the film website.