David Strathairn vs Corporate Greed in 'The Devil Has a Name' Trailer

"You're not going to be able to get away with this anymore." Momentum Pictures has released the official trailer for The Devil Has a Name, directed by acclaimed actor Edward James Olmos. Let's be clear - "greed" is the name of the devil (despite the line in this trailer), and he/it has poisoned the entire world. A psychotic oil matriarch leaves the whole industry exposed when she attempts to outfight a bullish farmer whose water has been poisoned. David Strathairn stars as a farmer who won't give up his fight, and puts everything at risk, to take down greed corporate oil schmucks in this film inspired by "bizarre, true events." The impressive full cast includes Kate Bosworth, Edward James Olmos, Katie Aselton, Haley Joel Osment, with Alfred Molina and Martin Sheen. This looks crazy-in-a-good-way and awesome in terms of the fervor - take down those greedy bastards! Or at least let's hope they don't crush this poor farmer guy.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Edward James Olmos' The Devil Has a Name, from YouTube:

Widowed, broke and adrift, farmer Fred Stern (David Strathairn) finds a new purpose in life when he learns that the psychotic matriarch of a sinister oil company is polluting his water. But as his crusade against the powers that be spills out of the courtroom and into his personal life, Fred must find a way to avoid the ruin of his farm, his family and his dreams. Inspired by bizarre, true events, The Devil Has a Name comedically pulls back the curtain on the culture of greed that poisons Corporate America, from sea to polluted sea. The Devil Has a Name is directed by American actor / filmmaker Edward James Olmos, director of the films American Me and Jack and Marilyn previously. The screenplay is written by Robert McEveety. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Momentum Pics will release The Devil Has a Name in select theaters + on VOD starting October 16th this fall. Want to watch?