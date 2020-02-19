Dayo Okeniyi is Shields Green in Trailer for Historical Epic 'Emperor'

"You do this and you're dead!" "I'm already dead." Briarcliff Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for a historical epic film titled Emperor, yet another outlaw slave who fights back after escaping the chains. Dayo Okeniyi (from "Shades of Blue", Terminator Genisys, Run Sweetheart Run) stars in the true story of Shields "Emperor" Green, a descendant of African kings, who escapes to the north and fights back in hopes of freeing his family. The cast includes Naturi Naughton, Kat Graham, Mykelti Williamson, Keean Johnson, Mykelti Williamson, James Cromwell, Paul Scheer, along with Bruce Dern. We've seen these kind of films before, one of the most prominent being The Birth of a Nation, but it's still badass to see these stories brought to the screen. The best part of this trailer is the bell tower explosion at the end. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Amin's Emperor, direct from Briarcliff's YouTube:

Emperor is a film inspired by the legend of Shields "Emperor" Green, a descendant of African kings turned outlaw slave in the pre-Civil War South. Seeking freedom for his family, Emperor (Dayo Okeniyi) fights his way north, joining the daring raid on Harper's Ferry and helping alter the course of American history. Emperor is directed by veteran producer-turned-filmmaker Mark Amin, making his feature directorial debut after directing one short film previously, as well as producing numerous features over decades. The screenplay is written by Mark Amin and Pat Charles. Produced by Mark Amin, Reginald Hudlin, and Cami Winikoff. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Briarcliff Ent. will release Amin's Emperor in US theaters starting March 27th, 2020 next month. First impression? Looking good?