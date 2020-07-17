Dazzling New US Trailer for Trippy Russian Sci-Fi Mind-Bender 'Coma'

"Is this my life now?" Dark Sky Films has debuted an official US trailer for the radical Russian sci-fi action thriller Coma, also known as Koma or The Coma. The film marks the feature directorial debut of a visual effects supervisor, which is why there are tons of crazy cool VFX shots in this. We posted this teaser a few months ago, but there's a full trailer now for its US release next month. After a mysterious accident a young architect comes back to his senses in a very odd world. He must find out the exact laws and regulations of it as he fights for his life and keeps on looking for the exit to the real world. Starring Rinal Mukhametov, Lyubov Aksyonova, Anton Pampushnyy, Milos Bikovic, and Konstantin Lavronenko. Looks even more like a video game movie, the CGI is a bit too glossy, but I still must admit I love these visuals. So cool.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Nikita Argunov's Coma, direct from Dark Sky's YouTube:

You can also watch the original international trailers for Nikita Argunov's Coma here, for more footage.

After a mysterious accident a young architect comes back to his senses in a very odd world. He must find out the exact laws and regulations of it as he fights for his life and keeps on looking for the exit to the real world. Coma, also known as The Coma or Koma or Comatose or Кома (originally in Russian), is directed by Russian filmmaker Nikita Argunov, a former visual effects supervisor now making his feature directorial debut after writing for and producing a few other projects previously. The screenplay is written by Nikita Argunov, Timofei Dekin, and Aleksey Gravitskiy. This initially premiered at the Flash Film Festival last year. This already opened in Russia earlier this year. Coma is also available to watch in a few European countries. Dark Sky will release Argunov's Coma direct-to-DVD / VOD in the US starting August 4th. Who's down?