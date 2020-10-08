MOVIE TRAILERS

'Dear Santa' Documentary Teaser About the USPS' Operation Santa

by
October 8, 2020
Source: YouTube

Dear Santa Trailer

"The Christmas Spirit is…" IFC Films has revealed a teaser trailer for the lovely holiday documentary called Dear Santa, profiling the USPS' (United States Postal Service) 100-year-old program called "Operation Santa". If you ever wrote a letter to Santa, you know what this is all about. Each year, hundreds of thousands of letters to Santa arrive at Post Offices around the country. Through Operation Santa, the United States Postal Service makes it possible for the public to safely adopt these letters and make children's dreams come true. The film invites audiences along for the magic of this massive endeavor. This timeless documentary film captures the warmth and spirit of Christmastime through the lens of this great American tradition, provoking audiences throughout the world to ask themselves how they can make the world a better place, one gesture at a time. From the same doc filmmaker behind the films Pick of the Litter and Batkid Begins. The perfect holiday film to bring some good tidings and warmth to everyone's hearts. Get a first look below.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Dana Nachman's doc Dear Santa, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Dear Santa Poster

Shines a light on the 100-year-old "Operation Santa" Program of the United States Postal Service. Each year, hundreds of thousands of letters to Santa arrive at Post Offices around the U.S. Through Operation Santa, the United States Postal Service makes it possible for the public to safely adopt these letters and make children's dreams come true. The film invites audiences into the magic of this massive endeavor. Traveling the country, much like Santa does on Christmas Eve, it focuses on select "Operation Santa" Centers: some in metropolitan areas like the massive operation in New York and others in small towns where the Post Office is the heart of the community. The film highlights letters where a child is asking for something poignant, something that goes beyond the common wish for a toy. Dear Santa is directed by American doc filmmaker Dana Nachman, director of the films Witch Hunt, Love Hate Love, The Human Experiment, Batkid Begins, and Pick of the Litter previously. IFC will release Nachman's doc Dear Santa in select theaters + on VOD starting December 4th before the holidays. Did you ever write a letter to Santa?

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here