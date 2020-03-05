Delightful Second Trailer for WB's Animated Scooby-Doo Movie 'Scoob!'

"This isn't about some guy in a rubber mask." "This is about one of us." Warner Bros has debuted a second (and final) trailer for Scoob, the new CG animated Scooby-Doo movie from Warner Animation Group. This updated take (see the first trailer) throws out the other hybrid live-action movies with Matthew Lillard, and restarts things by introducing us to the origins of the lovable crime-solving doggie and his friends in the Mystery Machine. They get tangled up in a kidnapping plot involving the Falcon Fury and Blue Falcon. The main voice cast features Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo, Will Forte as Shaggy, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Zac Efron as Fred, along with Mark Wahlberg, Mckenna Grace, Kiersey Clemons, Iain Armitage, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, and Jason Isaacs as Dick Dastardly. This is pretty dang good, much better than anyone was expecting. Looks heartfelt and delightfully amusing.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Tony Cervone's Scoob! movie

The never-before told stories of Scooby-Doo’s origins. Scoob! reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global "dogpocalypse," the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined. Scoob!, once known as S.C.O.O.B., is directed by veteran American animation filmmaker Tony Cervone, making his first feature after years of working on Hanna-Barbera cartoons including Tom & Jerry, Scooby-Doo, "The Looney Tunes Show", "Duck Dodgers", and more. The screenplay is written by Kelly Fremon Craig (of Post Grad, The Edge of Seventeen); from a story by Matt Lieberman. Produced by Allison Abbate, Pam Coats, Chris Columbus, Chuck Roven, Richard Suckle. Warner Bros will release Scoob! in theaters everywhere starting May 15th, 2020 this summer season. Excited yet?