Demonic Animatronics + Nicolas Cage in 'Willy's Wonderland' Teaser

"Hey kids, do you know what time it is?!" Well, I'm sold! Screen Media has released an official trailer for a wacky action horror coming up next year titled Willy's Wonderland. There's no date set - they're holding it until sometime in 2021 - but I'm already looking forward to it. A quiet drifter is tricked into a janitorial job at the now condemned Willy's Wonderland - which seems to be mocking Chuck E. Cheese. The mundane tasks suddenly become an all-T fight for survival against wave after wave of demonic animatronics. Fists fly, kicks land, titans clash -- and only one side will make it out alive. The film stars Nicolas Cage, Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz, and Chris Warner. There's only a few glimpses in this teaser trailer, but it's more than enough for me. This is going to be wild! And I can't wait to watch! Bring on Willy's madness.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Kevin Lewis' Willy's Wonderland, direct from YouTube:

A quiet drifter is tricked into a janitorial job at the now condemned Willy’s Wonderland. The mundane tasks suddenly become an all-out fight for survival against wave after wave of demonic animatronics. Fists fly, kicks land, titans clash — and only one side will make it out alive. Willy's Wonderland is directed by American writer / filmmaker Kevin Lewis, director of the films The Method, Andrew Jackson White Elk, Downward Angel, Malibu Spring Break, Dark Heart, The Drop, and The Third Nail previously. The screenplay is written by G.O. Parsons. It's produced by Grant Cramer, Jeremy Davis, Bryan Lord, Michael Nilon, and David Ozer. Screen Media Films will release Lewis' Willy's Wonderland in select theaters + on VOD sometime in 2021 - no date has been set yet. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's excited?