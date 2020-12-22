Denzel Washington & Rami Malek in Thriller 'The Little Things' Trailer

"How's the trunk space?" Warner Bros has released an official trailer for The Little Things, a serial killer investigative thriller from filmmaker John Lee Hancock - director of The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks, The Founder, The Highwaymen. This is currently set for release in January from Warner Bros - one of the first releases to try the dual theatrical + HBO Max debut. The Little Things centers around Deke, a burnt-out Kern County, CA deputy sheriff who teams with Baxter, a crack L.A. Sheriffs Department detective, to nab a serial killer who is terrorizing the city. Deke's nose for the "little things" often proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma. In addition, Deke must wrestle with a dark secret from his past. This one stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto. Along with Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza, and Michael Hyatt. This is a very mesmerizing and mysterious trailer - the score is perfect. It got my attention.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John Lee Hancock's The Little Things, direct from WB's YouTube:

Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case. The Little Things is written and directed by American filmmaker John Lee Hancock, director of the films Hard Time Romance, The Rookie, The Alamo, The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks, The Founder, The Highwaymen previously. It's produced by Mark Johnson and Hancock, and Mike Drake and Kevin McCormick executive producing. With music by Thomas Newman. Warner Bros will debut Hancock's The Little Things in theaters + on HBO Max starting January 29th, 2021 next month. Interested in this?