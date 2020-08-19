Detective Hercule Poirot is Back in First Trailer for 'Death on the Nile'

"The romance of the desert has the power to seduce…" 20th Century Studios has released the first official trailer for Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile, the Murder on the Orient Express sequel bringing back detective Hercule Poirot to solve yet another mystery. Murder was just the beginning. While on vacation in Egypt on a river boat on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress. Death on the Nile reunites the filmmaking team behind Orient Express, and stars Kenneth Branagh as the iconic Hercule Poirot; he also directed the film. Joined by an all-star cast of suspects, including: Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. This is currently scheduled to open in theaters in October. I love Depeche Mode, but in this trailer? Not so sure. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile, from 20th's YouTube:

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egypt vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement. Death on the Nile is once again directed by British actor / filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, director of the movies Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Hamlet, Love's Labour's Lost, As You Like It, The Magic Flute, Sleuth, Thor, Macbeth, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Cinderella, Murder on the Orient Express, and also Artemis Fowl previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Green, adapted directly from Agatha Christie's novel. 20th Century will release Branagh's Death on the Nile in theaters starting on October 23rd this fall. Interested?