Dev Patel is Sir Gawain in First Trailer for 'The Green Knight' from A24

"We all fear… But fear can be a gift." A24 has unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Green Knight, the latest film written & directed by David Lowery (Ain't Them Bodies Saints, Pete's Dragon, A Ghost Story, The Old Man & The Gun). This is already scheduled to open in theaters this summer, in late May, despite not yet having any film festival premieres announced. This is a fantasy re-telling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, starring Dev Patel as Sir Gawain. He is King Arthur's reckless nephew, who embarks on a quest to confront the gigantic green-skinned stranger. The impressive cast includes Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Erin Kellyman, Kate Dickie, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris as King Arthur, and Ralph Ineson as the Green Knight. Uh, this looks awesome! I'm a huge fan of David Lowery, everything he does is outstanding, and this looks incredible. Might be a perfect teaser trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Lowery's The Green Knight, from A24's YouTube:

A fantasy adventure based on the Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic green-skinned stranger. The Green Knight is both written & directed by acclaimed American filmmaker / writer David Lowery, director of the films Deadroom, St. Nick, Ain't Them Bodies Saints, Pete's Dragon, A Ghost Story, and The Old Man & The Gun previously. He also edited this film (and many others previously). It's produced by Toby Halbrooks, Tim Headington, James M. Johnston, and David Lowery. This has yet to premiere at any festivals or elsewhere. A24 will debut Lowery's The Green Knight in select US theaters starting on May 29th, 2020 early in the summer. First impression? Looks good, right?