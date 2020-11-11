Did These Women Kill Kim Jong-un's Brother? Trailer for 'Assassins'

"Yeah I just did that, so what?" Greenwich Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Assassins, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film is an account of two women convicted of assassinating Kim Jong-un's half-brother, Kim Jong-nam. The film follows the women's trials in an attempt to understand whether they are trained killers or simply pawns. The spectacularly brazen murder happened in broad daylight, filmed entirely by security cameras. Footage shows them covering his eyes with their hands, and pressing VX—the most lethal nerve gas—into his eyes. He stumbled away and was dead within an hour. But if the murder was extreme, the story that came next was even more bizarre: The two women who killed Jong-nam claimed they had simply been hired to pull a video prank and had no idea what they were really doing. Was their outlandish story actually the truth? And would anyone believe them? That's what this film ponders from every angle. And damn does it look riveting.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ryan White's doc Assassins, direct from Greenwich's YouTube:

The audacious murder in early 2017 of the brother of North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in a crowded Malaysian airport sparked a worldwide media frenzy. At the center of the investigation are two young women who are either cold-blooded killers or unwitting pawns in a brazen political assassination. Assassins goes beyond the headlines to question every angle of this case, from human trafficking to geo-political espionage to the secretive dynamics of the North Korean dynasty. Assassins is directed by Emmy-nominated doc producer / filmmaker Ryan White, director of the doc films Pelada, Good Ol' Freda, The Case Against 8, Serena, and Ask Dr. Ruth previously. Produced by Jessica Hargrave and Ryan White. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Greenwich Ent. will release White's Assassins doc in select US theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting on December 11th coming soon. So who's intrigued?