Digging into American Hatred in Doc Film 'Healing from Hate' Trailer

"They knew that they wanted to help other guys get out." Freestyle Digital Media has released an official trailer for the documentary Healing from Hate, a new documentary by Peter D. Hutchinson. The film has also gone under the titles Angry White Men: Life After Hate, and even The Masculine Mystique, but they've officially chosen to go with Healing From Hate: Battle for the Soul of a Nation. An exploration into the fate of the post-modern man - examining the root causes of hate group activity through the bold work of those battling intolerance. This doc is described in reviews as "a great film… required viewing for anyone who truly wants to understand the hatred that is running rampant in America and the world. I was moved somewhere beyond words." This seems to focus more on how to overcome hate, and how to confront it - rather than why it exists in the first place. A compassionate story about the great healing power of love.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Peter D. Hutchison's doc Healing from Hate, from YouTube:

With violent extremism on the rise, Healing From Hate examines the root causes of hate group activity through the bold work of those battling intolerance on front lines. Documenting a stunning year of hatred in America, the film follows ex-neo Nazis & Skinheads in their work to de-radicalize White Nationalists, and heal communities torn apart by racism - a deep dig into what's needed to return meaning, identity and tolerance to a generation of disenfranchised white men. Healing from Hate, formerly known as Angry White Men: Life After Hate, is directed by NYC-based filmmaker Peter D. Hutchison, director of the doc films Requiem for the American Dream and The Man Card: White Male Identity Politics from Nixon to Trump, as well as a few shorts previously. This recently premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival this fall. Freestyle DM will debut Hutchison's doc Healing from Hate direct-to-VOD starting January 22nd, 2021.