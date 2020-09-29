Discovering a Parallel Universe in Indie Sci-Fi Film 'Expulsion' Trailer

"Don't let that door close behind you." Colossal Content has debuted an official trailer for an indie science fiction / parallel universe film titled Expulsion, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmakers Aaron Jackson & Sean C. Stephens. Scott & Vincent are top recruits at the prestigious Cicero Market Technologies Corp. where they are tasked with the development of cutting edge technologies. They push the boundaries of particle collision science to undiscovered levels stumbling upon a parallel universe with an alternate version of Scott. Of course they discover that others seek their tech to advance their own agendas. Agendas that they intend to fulfill at any cost. Colton Tapp gives a multidimensional depiction by taking on two roles as both the antagonist and protagonist. As his character crosses over to another universe he inadvertently invites a different version of himself home creating a ripple that threatens his very existence. Also starring Lar Park Lincoln. This looks like a Primer wannabe, but nowhere near as smart or as sleek as that indie sci-fi film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Aaron Jackson & Sean C. Stephens' Expulsion, from YouTube:

Scott and Vincent are top recruits at the prestigious Cicero Market Technologies Corporation where they are tasked with the development and implementation of cutting edge technologies. The sole purpose of their work is to bring about medical, environmental and physics advancements. However, beaten by their own curiosity, the pair begin to sneak their work home. They soon push the boundaries of particle collision science to undiscovered levels stumbling upon a parallel universe complete with an alternate version of Scott. As their days and nights then unfold they begin to discover that others seek their tech to advance their own agendas. Agendas that they intend to fulfill at any cost. Expulsion is co-directed and also co-written by filmmakers Aaron Jackson & Sean C. Stephens, both directing their first film after various production jobs previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals of elsewhere, as far as we know. Colossal Content will release Expulsion direct-to-VOD starting October 20th coming up this fall. Who's intrigued?