Disgusting Teaser Trailer for Extreme Gross-Out Horror Comedy 'Cyst'

"Let's blast this thing!!" Our friends at Bloody Disgusting have revealed a gory teaser trailer for an extreme gross-out horror comedy called Cyst, which premiered at both FrightFest and Fantastic Fest this year. This is one of these super disgusting, gory-as-f&!k, body horror creations that may make you puke. In the 1960s, a nurse's last day is ruined when a crazy doctor inadvertently creates a cyst monster that terrorizes the office. Everybody scream! The cyst is loose! The cult horror stars Greg Sestero, Eva Habermann, Jason Douglas, Gene Jones, George Hardy, Darren Ewing, Francesca Santoro, Keturah Branch, and Kyle Roberts as the Cyst Monster. Hell yes - man in suit! My goodness this looks so revolting. But it might be ridiculous fun? Or not? Only one way to find out ha! Dive right in. But please make sure you wear a mask.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Tyler Russell's Cyst, direct from YouTube (via B-D):

Cyst is an old school monster movie in which an enthusiastic plastic surgeon will stop at nothing to patent his latest cyst-removal machine. What started out as Patricia (Eva Habermann) the nurse’s last day turns into a battle for survival when the doctor’s machine inadvertently turns a patient’s tumor into a cyst-monster that terrorizes the office. Cyst is directed American filmmaker Tyler Russell, director of the films Here Comes Rusty and Texas Cotton previously, as well as a few shorts and lots of other production work. The screenplay is written by Tyler Russell and Andy Silverman. This premiered at FrightFest and Fantastic Fest this year. No official release dates are set yet - stay tuned for more. First impression? Who's into this?