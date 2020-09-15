Disrupting a B&W World in Sci-Fi 'Monochrome: The Chromism' Trailer

"I'm not infected, I was shot! You were there!" Tempest Studios has released a trailer for Monochrome: The Chromism, marking the first narrative feature from Texas-based filmmaker Kodi Zene. The film is set in a dystopian "black and white world", where color (known as "hues") has become Earth's most valuable resource. Traded and sold like currency, the outcast people known as "Hues", are hunted down after turning color in a black and white world. Josh Bangle stars as Isaac Ward, one of the first "Hues" discovered when he bleeds red blood after being shot in a skirmish. The world goes mad trying to capture and comprehend these new unexplainable "hues". Also starring Cat Merritt, Devin Leigh, Ryan Barnes, Andre Pelzer, and Shashana Pearson. This looks like they took the turning-into-color concept from Pleasantville and turned it into a social commentary sci-fi thriller. But the production value is so bad, it doesn't look too good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kodi Zene's Monochrome: The Chromism, from YouTube:

Monochrome: The Chromism, follows Isaac Ward, the first person to turn "hue" in this black and white world. After being shot in a downtown crossfire, he is found bleeding "red". As Isaac’s body also begins to streak with color, other outbreaks develop across the globe. Isaac now struggles to survive while society tears itself apart to try to capture and comprehend these new unexplainable "hues". Leaving countries at odds, at war and Isaac determined to find answers. Monochrome: The Chromism is written and directed by American filmmaker Kodi Zene, making his second feature film after directing the doc film Beat Cancer previously, as well as a few shorts and commercials work. Produced by Lozen Fükem. Tempest Studios will release Zene's Monochrome: The Chromism direct-to-VOD starting on October 16th this fall. Interested?