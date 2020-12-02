'Diving Deep: The Life And Times Of Mike deGruy' Doc Film Trailer

"Mike had so, obviously, become a different guy." Gravitas has released an official trailer for a documentary film titled Diving Deep: The Life And Times Of Mike deGruy, a profile of an incredible naturalist and underwater adventurist. When ocean explorer and filmmaker Mike deGruy dies unexpectedly in an accident, his wife returns to the edit room to make a film. You may not have heard of Mike deGruy’s work to save our oceans but seeing it will change your perspective forever. The film is not only a look at his life exploring the depths of the oceans, but it is also a call to action on behalf of the world's oceans (yes, we must save them!). The doc features vibrant commentary from Mike's friends and collaborators: filmmaker James Cameron, National Geographic Explorer Sylvia Earle, British broadcaster David Attenborough, and the deGruy children. I am a serious admirer of people who are courageous enough to go and defiantly explore our world.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Mimi DeGruy's doc Diving Deep: The Life And Times Of Mike deGruy:

For some, the ocean is an unknowable adversary. For Mike deGruy, the ocean was his home, and her inhabitants his family. As a filmmaker and activist, Mike pushed the boundaries of what human beings thought was possible to explore the depths of the ocean and show the world the lives of his sea creature friends. Tragically, Mike died doing what he loved—but the story of his life with his underwater family is told in cinematic glory in Diving Deep: The Life And Times Of Mike deGruy. Featuring never-before-seen footage artfully assembled by Mike's wife and filmmaking partner, Mimi DeGruy, Diving Deep is a call to action on behalf of the world's oceans. The bio-doc includes funny and poignant commentary from Mike's friends and collaborators, filmmaker James Cameron, National Geographic Explorer Sylvia Earle, British broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, and the deGruy children. Diving Deep: The Life And Times Of Mike deGruy is directed by American filmmaker Mimi Armstrong DeGruy, making her first film after working as a sound recordist and producer previously. This premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival last year. Gravitas will debut Diving Deep direct-to-VOD starting January 19th, 2021. Visit the film's official site.