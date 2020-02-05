Donnie Yen in Official US Trailer for Comedy 'Enter the Fat Dragon'

"Don't let his huge belly fool you… Ten men can't defeat the chubby hero." Well Go USA has released an official US trailer for the Chinese comedy Enter the Fat Dragon, which is opening in US theaters later this month after first opening in China / Hong Kong recently. Yes, as the title indicates, this is a parody of Bruce Lee's Enter the Dragon, but about a fat martial arts hero instead of a super skinny one. Oh boy. A new action-comedy movie from martial arts superstar Donnie Yen. A police officer's suspect suffers a mysterious death, now he must team up with an undercover inspector and wok-wielding restaurant owner to solve the murder mystery. Donnie Yen stars as Officer Zhu, with a cast including Teresa Mo, Niki Chow, Wong Jing, Jessica Jann, and Philip Ng. I guess China is catching up with the fat suit comedy trope, because this looks like it's straight from the 1990s and belongs there. Why oh why did Donnie Yen decide to do this?

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Kenji Tanigaki's Enter the Fat Dragon, direct from YouTube:

Sent to Japan on a routine police escort, Officer Zhu is excited to have the chance to requalify for full time duty as a police officer. However, after a series of mishaps, his mission then goes terribly wrong and the suspect Officer Zhu is escorting suffers a mysterious death. Zhu enlists the help of wok-wielding restaurant owner and a former undercover inspector to solve this murder mystery in the new best action comedy movie from martial arts superstar Donnie Yen. Enter the Fat Dragon is directed by veteran Japanese stunt choreographer / filmmaker Kenji Tanigaki, director of the films Shinobi: The Law of Shinobi, Shinobi: Runaway, Kunoichi, and Legend of Seven Monks previously. Co-directed by Jing Wong, who also wrote the screenplay. This originally opened in Hong Kong this January. Well Go USA will release Tanigaki's Enter the Fat Dragon in select US theaters starting February 14th, 2020 coming up this month. Anyone into this?