Don't Mess with Ellen Hollman in Action Thriller 'Army of One' Trailer

"Thought you were dead…" Uncork'd has released an official trailer for an indie action film titled Army of One, featuring "rising action star" Ellen Hollman (who has a role in the upcoming The Matrix 4) as "1st Lieutenant Brenner Baker of the Army's 75th Ranger Division". Not to be confused with the Nicolas Cage comedy also called Army of One from a few years back. While out hiking, Special Forces Ranger Brenner Baker stumbles onto a Cartel's compound. Her husband's killed and she's left for dead. The Cartel made two mistakes, killed her husband and left her alive. They won't live to make another – now she's coming after them. The cast also includes Matt Passmore, Geraldine Singer, Gary Kasper, and Cam Bowen. This is pure jingoism action filmmaking with the added benefit of watching a badass woman take down bad guys.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Durham's Army of One, direct from YouTube:

Out hiking, Special Forces Brenner Baker (Ellen Hollman) and her husband stumble upon an illegal drug compound. The drug dealers capture them, kill her husband, and leave her for dead. They should have made sure they finished the job. Now, 1st Lieutenant Brenner Baker of the Army's 75th Ranger Division is on a one-woman killing mission carving up everyone in her path until there is only one person standing, her. Army of One is directed by producer / filmmaker Stephen Durham, his first debut feature after a few direct-to-video genre films previously. The screenplay is written by Mary Ann Barnes, David Dittlinger, Stephen Durham and Ellen Hollman. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Uncork'd Ent. will debut Durham's Army of One direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on December 15th this fall.