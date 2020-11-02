Dreams Connect Two Strangers in 'Dreaming Grand Avenue' Trailer

"Have you ever met anyone from a dream before?" Newcity Chicago Film Project is releasing an indie film titled Dreaming Grand Avenue, written & directed by filmmaker Hugh Schulze. The film is already out and available to watch via "virtual cinemas" at a few small art houses in the US. It's a mysterious drama about a connection between two strangers. Maggie and Jimmy have never met, but they keep showing up in each other's dreams. As they navigate memories, traumas, hopes and desires in sleep and the waking world, they’ll discover the truth of their linked destiny with the help of a dream detective, a sleep scientist, and the poet Walt Whitman himself. The film stars Jackson Rathbone, Andrea Londo, Wendy Robie, Tony Castillo, and Tony Fitzpatrick. There's just something about this film that intrigues me. It's worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hugh Schulze's Dreaming Grand Avenue, from YouTube:

Maggie and Jimmy (Andrea Londo and Jackson Rathbone) have never met, but they keep showing up in each other's dreams. As they navigate memories, traumas, hopes and desires in sleep and the waking world, they'll discover the truth of their linked destiny with the help of a dream detective, a sleep scientist and the poet Walt Whitman himself. Dreaming Grand Avenue is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Hugh Schulze, making his second feature after directing the film Cass previously, as well as a few shorts. It's produced by Brian & Jan Hieggelke. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Schulze's Dreaming Grand Avenue already opened in select US theaters + drive-ins starting on September 23rd earlier this fall. It's available to watch now. Anyone still interested?