MOVIE TRAILERS

Dreams Connect Two Strangers in 'Dreaming Grand Avenue' Trailer

by
November 2, 2020
Source: YouTube

Dreaming Grand Avenue Trailer

"Have you ever met anyone from a dream before?" Newcity Chicago Film Project is releasing an indie film titled Dreaming Grand Avenue, written & directed by filmmaker Hugh Schulze. The film is already out and available to watch via "virtual cinemas" at a few small art houses in the US. It's a mysterious drama about a connection between two strangers. Maggie and Jimmy have never met, but they keep showing up in each other's dreams. As they navigate memories, traumas, hopes and desires in sleep and the waking world, they’ll discover the truth of their linked destiny with the help of a dream detective, a sleep scientist, and the poet Walt Whitman himself. The film stars Jackson Rathbone, Andrea Londo, Wendy Robie, Tony Castillo, and Tony Fitzpatrick. There's just something about this film that intrigues me. It's worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hugh Schulze's Dreaming Grand Avenue, from YouTube:

Dreaming Grand Avenue Poster

Maggie and Jimmy (Andrea Londo and Jackson Rathbone) have never met, but they keep showing up in each other's dreams. As they navigate memories, traumas, hopes and desires in sleep and the waking world, they'll discover the truth of their linked destiny with the help of a dream detective, a sleep scientist and the poet Walt Whitman himself. Dreaming Grand Avenue is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Hugh Schulze, making his second feature after directing the film Cass previously, as well as a few shorts. It's produced by Brian & Jan Hieggelke. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Schulze's Dreaming Grand Avenue already opened in select US theaters + drive-ins starting on September 23rd earlier this fall. It's available to watch now. Anyone still interested?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here