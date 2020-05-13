Dreya Weber Pushes to Keep Performing in 'The Aerialist' Film Trailer

"Time passes… But the body never forgets." Red Road Studio has debuted an official trailer for a film titled The Aerialist, which will be available to watch streaming on Amazon this summer. The Aerialist is the much anticipated sequel to the award winning lesbian film The Gymnast, from the same director and star. Dreya Weber plays an aerialist (an aerial acrobatic performer) rehearsing for a rock tour, who is battling age, injury, and a young director scheming to end her career, while a shady reporter digs into the ghosts of her past. Weber is not only an accomplished actress but is one of the leading aerial performers and trainers having choreographed Pink, Cher, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and many others on their tours. The film's cast includes Morgan Bradley, Kelly Marcus, Thunderbird Dinwiddie, Victoria Meade, Viet Dang, and Nadine Ellis. This looks like a niche film, but it is an authentic and brutally honest story nonetheless.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ned Farr's The Aerialist, direct from Red Road's YouTube:

The remarkably hard-bodied actress, aerialist, and P90X star Dreya Weber plays Jane, an elite cirque performer attempting to hide an injury that threatens her ability to perform, while also trying to keep her family of fellow performers together for one last tour. This narrative drama, set in the dangerous world of aerial acrobatics, wrestles with the price performers pay for a show that “must go on,” and the tragic decisions they make to pursue their dreams. The Aerialist is both written & directed by editor / filmmaker Ned Farr, director of the films The Gymnast and A Marine Story previously, plus a few shorts and other videos. Produced by Dreya Weber and Ned Farr. This was set to open in theaters, but Amazon will release Farr's The Aerialist streaming starting June 5th coming up. For more info, visit the film's official website.