Dustin Hoffman & Toni Servillo in Mystery 'Into the Labyrinth' Trailer

"If I finished all the mazes, he'd let me leave." Brainstorm Media has unveiled a trailer for a mysterious kidnapping thriller titled Into the Labyrinth, made by an Italian filmmaker named Donato Carrisi (which is why the film opened first in Italy last year). When a kidnapping victim turns up alive after fifteen years, a profiler (Dustin Hoffman) and a private investigator try to piece together the mystery. He discovers that she might have all the secrets to finding her kidnapper, but they're locked inside her mind. Not to mention, the mystery of the mazes she was trapped in when referring to the man who put her there. Valentina Bellè stars as Samantha, joined by Dustin Hoffman, Toni Servillo, Vinicio Marchioni, Caterina Shulha, Stefano Rossi Giordani, and Luis Gnecco. It's strange they're releasing this quietly this month, because there is something very interesting about the whole premise involving these labyrinths. Check it out below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Donato Carrisi's Into the Labyrinth, direct from YouTube:

Samantha (Valentina Bellè), a young kidnapped girl, resurfaces after 15 years and is in shock after being imprisoned and hospitalized. Next to her is Dr. Green (Dustin Hoffman), a profiler who investigates victims' minds to find clues. Genko (Toni Servillo), a private investigator, is also on the kidnapper's trail. Together they try to piece together the mystery. Into the Labyrinth, also known as L'uomo Del Labirinto in Italian, is directed by Italian writer / filmmaker Donato Carrisi, his second feature film after directing The Girl in the Fog previously. The screenplay is also written by Donato Carrisi, adapted from his own novel. Produced by Maurizio Totti and Alessandro Usai. This already opened in Italy last fall. Brainstorm Media will debut Carrisi's Into the Labyrinth direct-to-VOD starting on October 9th this month. Curious?