Dylan O'Brien in Mysterious 'The Education of Fredrick Fitzell' Trailer

by
October 8, 2020
Source: YouTube

The Education of Fredrick Fitzell Trailer

"She just vanished…" eOne films has debuted an official trailer for an indie existential thriller titled The Education of Fredrick Fitzell, which is premiering at the Sitges Film Festival this month. Which is why we have a trailer for this now. The film is the first from Canadian director Christopher MacBride since he made The Conspiracy in 2012. Dylan O'Brien stars as Fredrick Fitzell, who seems to have a perfect life with a corporate job and relationship. After a chance encounter with a man forgotten from his youth, Fred literally and metaphorically journeys into his past, to figure out something that has been hiding there for years. The full cast includes Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Hannah Gross, Emory Cohen, Amanda Brugel, and Aaron Poole. This is one of these hyper-stylized films that is trying to offer something more intense than another bland story, and I'll admit I'm certainly curious. Mysteries and unanswered questions.

First trailer (+ poster) for Christopher MacBride's The Education of Fredrick Fitzell, from YouTube:

The Education of Fredrick Fitzell Poster

With a corporate job, a steady relationship, and a sick mother, Fred's (Dylan O'Brien) chance encounter with a man from his youth leads to frightening memories. Little by little, he unravels a mystery that has been hidden for years about a missing girl, a drug called Mercury, and a terrifying creature who has accompanied him every step of the way. Past, present and future intertwine, and Fred begins to explore all the possible lives he could lead. Which one will he choose…? The Education of Fredrick Fitzell is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Christopher MacBride, his second feature after directing the film The Conspiracy previously. Produced by Lee Kim. The film is premiering at the Sitges Film Festival this month. No official release dates are set yet - stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Look good?

