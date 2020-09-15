Dylan O'Brien vs the Monsterpocalypse in 'Love and Monsters' Trailer

"Listen to your instincts out here, man." Paramount has unveiled the first official trailer for the movie Love and Monsters, formerly known as Monster Problems. This is directed by the South African filmmaker behind Five Fingers for Marseilles previously. Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee, he realizes that there's nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way. Starring Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker, Ariana Greenblatt, Ellen Hollman, and Melanie Zanetti. This looks fun! Not only a cool post-apocalyptic monster-ravaged land, but a dog, and some fun adventures in an abandoned land. Plus a robot? And tons more - fire this up.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Matthews' Love and Monsters, direct from YouTube:

Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson (Dylan O'Brien), along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick), who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there's nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way. Love and Monsters, formerly known as Monster Problems, is directed by South African filmmaker Michael Matthews, director of the genre film Five Fingers for Marseilles previously. The screenplay is written by Matthew Robinson, based on a story by Brian Duffield. Paramount Pictures will release Matthews' Love and Monsters direct-to-PVOD at home starting on October 16th this fall. First impression? Who's up for this?