Easter Island Natives Ponder Modern Life in 'Eating Up Easter' Trailer

"The island is asking us to become more aware." Music Box Films has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Eating Up Easter, which first premiered at the Hawaii Film Festival a few years ago. The doc film is made by a native filmmaker and is all about "the most isolated community in the Pacific" - an island known as Easter Island, the place where the giant stone carvings of people are found. Located off the coast of Chile (but really right in the middle of the Southern Pacific Ocean), the official local name of the island is "Rapa Nui". The film exams how the island is changing in modern times, and shares stories about lessons learned from their past to solve environmental and social challenges brought on by booming tourism and rapid development. Looks like a fascinating "inside" look at how fast the world changes before our eyes.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sergio Mata'u Rapu's doc Eating Up Easter, from MB's YouTube:

In a cinematic letter to his son, native Rapanui (Easter Island) filmmaker Sergio Mata’u Rapu explores the modern dilemma of their people, descendants of the ancient statue builders, as they face the consequences of their rapidly developing island home. Eating Up Easter is directed by Easter filmmaker Sergio Mata'u Rapu, making his feature directorial debut with this doc; he has also worked on other various production jobs including directing the Top of the World doc for TV, plus an episode of "America Unearthed". Produced by Elena Kouneski Rapu. This originally premiered at the 2018 Hawaii Film Festival a few years ago (it was also cut down for a European TV debut). Music Box will release Eating Up Easter direct-to-VOD with their "StreamLocal" service starting April 22nd, Earth Day, later this month. For info, visit their official website.