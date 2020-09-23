Electrifying Full Trailer for Aaron Sorkin's 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

"This is what revolution looks like, REAL revolution…" "We may have to hurt somebody's feelings." Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7, the new film both written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. This first teaser trailer was awesome - this film looks incredible. I can't wait to watch! The very timely film tells the story of seven people on trial stemming from various protest-related charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. Lead by an extraordinary ensemble cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Strong, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Alex Sharp, Ben Shenkman, Kelvin Harrison Jr, and J.C. MacKenzie. The film will open in at least eight theaters on September 25th, later launching streaming on Netflix later in October. This is an electrifying trailer and fierce preview, I've got a good feeling this film is going to be phenomenal.

Here's the full-length trailer for Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7, from Netflix's YouTube:

Based on the story of the Chicago Seven, a group of seven defendants charged by the federal government with conspiracy, inciting to riot, and other charges all related to anti-Vietnam War and countercultural protests that took place in Chicago, Illinois, on the occasion of the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The Trial of the Chicago 7 is both written and directed by Academy Award-winning American screenwriter / filmmaker Aaron Sorkin, his second feature after directing Molly's Game before this, and writer of the scripts for Charlie Wilson's War, The Social Network, Moneyball, and Steve Jobs previously. It's produced by Stuart M. Besser, Matt Jackson, Marc Platt, and Tyler Thompson. Netflix will debut Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 in select theaters on September 25th, then streaming starting October 16th. Who's down?