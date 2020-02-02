Elisabeth Moss is Haunted in Super Bowl Spot for 'The Invisible Man'

"Wherever you go… I'll be standing right behind you." Universal has debuted a new 30-second Super Bowl TV spot for The Invisible Man, the modern horror sci-fi remake of this classic story, made by acclaimed Australian actor / writer / director Leigh Whannell. This is the first footage we've seen since the first full trailer arrived late last year. Award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss stars in this terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal's classic monster character (the original film opened in 1933). She plays a woman who tries to flee her abusive, controlling scientist husband, only to end up being haunted by him when he suddenly kills himself. The cast also includes Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Benedict Hardie, and Sam Smith. This looks so good, but I think it's mostly because Whannell is a talented filmmaker and knows what he's doing. Perhaps a touch of Upgrade action? Bring it.

Here's the Super Bowl TV spot for Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man, direct from Universal's YouTube:

You can still see the first official trailer for Whannell's The Invisible Man here, for more footage from this.

Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Dyer), their childhood friend (Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Reid). But when Cecilia's abusive ex (Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia's sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. The Invisible Man is both written & directed by Australian filmmaker Leigh Whannell, director of the films Insidious: Chapter 3 and Upgrade previously; writer for the Saw series, Dead Silence, The Mule. Based on the original H.G. Wells novel of the same name. Produced by Jason Blum and Kylie Du Fresne. Universal debuts Whannell's The Invisible Man in theaters everywhere starting on February 28th next month. Planning to watch this?