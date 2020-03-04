Eliza Hittman's Superb 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' Second Trailer

"Don't you ever just wish you were a dude?" Focus Features has debuted a second trailer for the acclaimed, award-winning film Never Rarely Sometimes Always, the latest film from filmmaker Eliza Hittman. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won a Special Jury Award; and it also premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, where it won the Jury Grand Prix Silver Bear. The film is an intimate portrayal of two teenage girls from rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin Skylar embark on a brave, fraught journey across state lines to New York City so that she can get an abortion. Starring Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder, Théodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold, and Sharon Van Etten. This highly regarded film opens in US theaters in just a few weeks.

You can still watch the first official trailer for Never Rarely Sometimes Always here for the first look again.

An intimate portrayal of two teenage girls from rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) and her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) embark on a brave, fraught journey across state lines to New York. Never Rarely Sometimes Always is both written and directed by American filmmaker Eliza Hittman, director of the feature films It Felt Like Love and Beach Rats previously, as well as numerous shorts. Produced by Lia Buman, Rose Garnett, Tim Headington, Sara Murphy, Alex Orlovsky, Elika Portnoy, and Adele Romanski. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at Berlinale. Focus Features will debut Hittman's Never Rarely Sometimes Always in select US theaters starting March 13th, 2020. View more of her films here. Planning to watch?