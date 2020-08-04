Ella Hunt Pretends to Be a Band Manager in 'Kat and the Band' Trailer

"Please, Kat. It was always just a dream…" Trinity Creative Partnership has released an official trailer for a rock band comedy from the UK titled Kat and the Band, marking the feature directional debut of British filmmaker E.E. Hegarty. Seventeen year old, music-obsessed school girl Kat Malone tricks her way into managing struggling band Dollar Days, pretending to be a band manager in her twenties. Featuring original music by the real band Some Velvet Morning. The indie film stars Ella Hunt, the lead in cult classic horror musical Anna and the Apocalypse, along with Dougie Poynter, Callum McGowan, Idris Debrand, and Katherine Kelly. This looks clever and upbeat, something to watch with friends on the weekend. Have fun.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for E.E. Hegarty's Kat and the Band, direct from YouTube:

Clever, music-obsessed Kat Malone (Ella Hunt) creates her ultimate side-hustle: managing a struggling band, led by skeptical Alex (Dougie Poynter) while balancing the average teenage pressures of friendship, school and family. Kat and the Band is directed by British filmmaker E.E. Hegarty, making her feature directorial debut with this film after one other short film previously. The screenplay is written by Jemma Field and Michael Müller. It's produced by Ian Davies, Rebecca Long, and Stella Nwimo, in association with Boudica Films. This premiered at the London Independent Film Festival earlier this year. Trinity Creative Partnership will debut Hegarty's Kat and the Band direct-to-VOD in the US on August 11th. Who's down?