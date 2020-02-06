Elle Fanning & Justice Smith in Romance 'All the Bright Places' Trailer

"There are bright places… Even in dark times. We can be that bright place." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for an indie romance titled All the Bright Places, the latest film made by acclaimed director Brett Haley (I'll See You in My Dreams, The Hero, Hearts Beat Loud). Adapted from Jennifer Niven's novel, the film tells the story of Violet and Theodore, who meet and change each other's lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they discover that even the smallest places and moments mean something. Elle Fanning & Justice Smith, star as Violet Markey & Theodore Finch, they're joined by Alexandra Shipp, Keegan-Michael Key, Kelli O'Hara, Lamar Johnson, Sofia Hasmik, Felix Mallard, Virginia Gardner, and Luke Wilson. This looks a lot like so many other young romance films, but there's something else about this one. And it's from Brett Haley, which means I have to watch it anyway.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brett Haley's All the Bright Places, direct from YouTube:

Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, All The Bright Places tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith). Dealing with the loss of her sister, introverted Violet rediscovers passion for living when she meets the eccentric and unpredictable Theodore. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something. This compelling drama provides a refreshing and human take on the experience of mental illness, its impact on relationships, as well as the beauty and lasting impact of young love. All the Bright Places is directed by American filmmaker Brett Haley, of the films The New Year, I'll See You in My Dreams, The Hero, and Hearts Beat Loud previously. The script is written by Jennifer Niven and Liz Hannah, adapted from Niven's novel of the same name. Netflix will debut Haley's All the Bright Places streaming exclusively starting February 28th, 2020 at the end of the month.