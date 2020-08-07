Ellen Wong Examines Cambodian's Past in 'In the Life of Music' Trailer

"Are you Hope?" Indican Pictures has released an official US trailer for a Cambodian drama titled In the Life of Music, which originally premiered in 2018 at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. It played at more international festivals last year, and is finally ready for release on VOD this summer. Love, war and music transform the lives of a Cambodian family over the course of three decades. In the Life of Music tells the story of how one song "Champa Battambang", made famous by Sinn Sisamuth (the King of Khmer Music at the time), plays a role in the lives of three different generations of Cambodians. Ellen Wong stars as Hope, who is determined to learn the history of her parents. The cast also includes the band Small World Small Band, plus Ratanak Ben and Daniel Chea. The film was Cambodia's submission to the Academy Awards last year, but it didn't make the shortlist. This is not a good trailer, but hopefully the film is better.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Caylee So & Sok Visal's In the Life of Music, from YouTube:

In the Life of Music follows the journey of Hope, a young American girl visiting her relatives in Cambodia for the first time. Determined to learn the history of her parents, Hope discovers the story of how one song, "Champa Battambang" played an integral part of three generations. Starting with how her parents met and fell in love in 1968, to their fight for survival during the war-torn Khmer Rouge years of the 1970's and finally finishing in the modern day with Hope getting the answers she has longed for. In the Life of Music is directed by Cambodian filmmaker Caylee So, making her second feature film after the doc Chpaa: a Medical Mission previously, and a few other short films. Co-directed by filmmaker Sok Visal (of Kroab Pich, Poppy Goes to Hollywood previously). The screenplay is written by Caylee So and Dane Styler. This first premiered at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival in 2018, and played at the Cambodia Film Festival last year. Indican will release In the Life of Music direct-to-VOD starting August 14th. Intrigued?