Ema Horvath Meets a Very Strange Man in 'What Lies Below' Trailer

"You're kind of, uh, a weird dude." "Yes I am. But I mean, weird is cool. Right…?" Vertical Ent + XYZ Films has unveiled an official trailer for What Lies Below, a dark mystery thriller that is the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Braden R. Duemmler. The film is about a teenager who returns from two months away to discover her mother has a new stud fiancé named John Smith. But he's too ideal of a man to be human - everything about him is so perfect that she starts to suspect he might be something else. The film stars Ema Horvath as Liberty, Mena Suvari, Haskiri Velazquez, and Trey Tucker as the man. There is a mega creepy Under the Skin shot in this trailer that's definitely a wink at him being some kind of alien or creature.

Here's the first official trailer for Braden R. Duemmler's What Lies Below, from Fandango's YouTube:

Liberty (Ema Horvath), a socially awkward 16-year-old, returns from two months at camp to a blindsided introduction of her Mother's fiancé, John Smith, whose charm, intelligence, and beauty paint the picture of a man too perfect to be human. Is he something else…? What Lies Below is both written and directed by American filmmaker Braden R. Duemmler, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously, and some cinematography work. It's produced by Kristina Esposito, Stephen Stanley, and Abel Vang. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Entertainment will release Duemmler's What Lies Below direct-to-VOD starting December 4th this fall. Anyone curious?