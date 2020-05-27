Emilia Clarke in Horror Anthology Film 'Murder Manual' First Trailer

"8 Tales of Horror." Ammo Content + Hewes Pictures have debuted the first official trailer for a new horror anthology feature titled Murder Manual, available to watch sometime on VOD this summer. Frightening, interlocking chapters depicting horrific and psychologically altering tales of death. Yet another fun horror anthology project, but with a bit of a twist. "While Murder Manual is an anthology film, the trailer reveals that all the stories are intertwined in sinister ways. They are all brought together to form the titular purpose, a murder manual, with horrifying events to accompany its creation." The film's main cast features Emilia Clarke, Melanie Cruz, Bryan Manley Davis, Hadley Fraser, Anthony Goss, Van Hansis, Sally Hughes, and Sophie Knapp. From this first look footage, there doesn't seem to be much in here that is interesting or unique, perhaps there's more substance hidden inside the manual. Only one way to find out…

Here's the first trailer (+ promo poster) for Hewes Pictures' Murder Manual, direct from YouTube:

Creepy, terrifying chapters from our book of horror include a girl's journey from a world of nightmares into the nightmare of reality, a gay couple's romantic getaway in Palm Springs that turns murderous, a young woman whose ride-share turns deadly, and a young girl who is held captive by a circus and must be rescued by her husband. Murder Manual is a horror anthology film featuring various segments directed by filmmakers: Michael Escobedo (Forbidden Attraction), Kelly Hallmark ("The People Zoo"), Matt Newton ("Pretty People Inc"), Sam N. Powell ("Cutting Ties"), Toni Tikkanen (The Silent), and Nour Wazzi ("The Break"). The screenplays are written by: Shirine Best, Eleanor Emptage, Michael Escobedo, Matt Newton, Sam N. Powell, Toni Tikkanen, Alison Yates. Made by Hewes Pictures, Panacea Productions, and The People Zoo. This horror project hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Ammo Content will release Murder Manual direct-to-VOD starting May 21st this summer. Want to watch?