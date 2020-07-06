Emilia Clarke is a Shady FBI Informant in Trailer for 'Above Suspicion'

"Big risks pay big money." Madman Films in Australia has debuted an official international trailer for a new American true crime thriller titled Above Suspicion, the latest film from filmmaker Phillip Noyce (Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, The Saint, Catch a Fire, Salt, The Giver). This has been ready to show since last year, but still has no US release set yet - despite opening in a few other countries already. Based on the book "Above Suspicion: An Undercover FBI Agent, an Illicit Affair, and a Murder of Passion", the film tells the story of the first conviction for murder of an FBI agent. A hot shot young rookie is sent to Kentucky, where he's drawn into an illicit affair with a local woman who becomes his star informant. Starring Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston, Sophie Lowe, Johnny Knoxville, Thora Birch, and Austin Hébert. There's lots of Dutch angles in this trailer, non-stop angles. Doesn't look like this might be that good unfortunately.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Phillip Noyce's Above Suspicion, direct from YouTube:

Nothing is more dangerous than someone with nothing to lose. Based on the chilling true story of a newly married FBI poster boy assigned to an Appalachian mountain town in Kentucky. There, he is drawn into an illicit affair with an impoverished local woman who becomes his star informant. She sees in him her means of escape; instead, it is a ticket to disaster for both of them. This scandal shook the foundations of the nation's top law enforcement agency, ending in the first-ever conviction of an FBI agent for murder. Above Suspicion is directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker Phillip Noyce, director of many award-winning movies including Backroads, Newsfront, Heatwave, Dead Calm, Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, The Saint, The Bone Collector, Rabbit-Proof Fence, The Quiet American, Catch a Fire, Salt, and The Giver previously. The screenplay is written by Chris Gerolmo, based on the book by Joe Sharkey. The film has already been released in a few countries earlier this year including Greece and Japan. Madman has already debuted Above Suspicion direct-to-DVD / VOD in Australia. But no US release is set yet. Any good?