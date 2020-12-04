Emma Norville Stars in Meta-Slasher Horror Film 'GetAWAY' Trailer

"He's filming his kills." Gravitas has released an official trailer for GetAWAY, a meta-slasher horror film from filmmaker Blayne Weaver. This first premiered at the deadCENTER Film Festival earlier this year, and arrives on VOD later this month for those interested in watching. Emma Norville stars as young actress Maddie, who lands a small role in the student slasher-flick shooting at a camp on the weekend, unaware it could be her last. A killer's on the loose shooting the grisly murders for his own twisted film. Maddie's the star and the slaughter is REAL! Everyone run! Getaway is described as "a terrifyingly twisting meta-slasher film within a film within a film, that'll keep you guessing until the shocking, horrific conclusion." The film also stars Danielle Carrozza, Kyle Mangold, Franchesca Contreras, Joshua Cody, and Jon Rust. This doesn't look that good, but I always do enjoy meta horror mash ups like this. That axe throw is gnarly.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Blayne Weaver's GetAWAY, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

Devastated by a sudden break-up, young actress Maddie (Emma Norville) needs a getaway from campus to help mend her broken heart. Her best friend lands her a role in the student slasher flick shooting this weekend at a camp deep in the Virginia forest. It’s the perfect place to unwind, but no matter how far into the woods she goes, her problems keep sneaking up behind her. Before the film’s crew can shoot their first frame, their production gains an unwelcome new crew member…and he’s out for blood! Props go missing, equipment is stolen, and the bodies pile up. A crazed maniac has zeroed in on the students of this film class, but nothing is truly as it seems in GetAWAY. The cast and crew turn on each other as they fight for their lives trying to escape the slaughter. And the bloodthirsty psychopath shoots each grisly demise for his own perverted movie. GetAWAY is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Blayne Weaver, director of the films Outside Sales, Weather Girl, 6 Month Rule, Cut to the Chase, and Santa Girl previously. This originally premiered at the deadCENTER Film Festival earlier this year, and played in a few theaters at one point. Gravitas will release Weaver's GetAWAY direct-to-VOD starting on December 22nd.