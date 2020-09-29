Emma Roberts & Luke Bracey in Trailer for Holiday RomCom 'Holidate'

"Maybe this holiday thing will turn into something." Netflix has debuted a trailer for a romantic comedy titled Holidate, yet another holiday love story to enjoy this holiday season. Sloane and Jackson hate being single on holidays where they face constant judgment from their meddling families. So, when these two meet, they pledge to be each other's "holidate" for every festive occasion in the year ahead. Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star as Sloane and Jackson, joined by Andrew Bachelor, Jessica Capshaw, Manish Dayal, Alex Moffat, Jake Manley, Cynthy Wu, Frances Fisher, and Kristin Chenoweth. Is anyone still looking for a perfect holiday plus one? Netflix is also running a fun a "virtual speed dating event" with Holidate's Luke Bracey and Andrew Bachelor, along with some fan favorites from Netflix. Oh boy. I'm sure it'll surprise everyone that Sloane and Jackson end up together, despite their forced distance. How original.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for John Whitesell's Holidate, from Netflix's YouTube:

Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates. But when these two strangers meet during one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year. With a mutual disdain for the holidays, and assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they become each other's perfect plus-one which leads to some hilarious and provocative hijinks. However, as a year of absurd celebrations come to an end, Sloane and Jackson find that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love. Holidate is directed by American producer / filmmaker John Whitesell, director of the films Calendar Girl, See Spot Run, Malibu's Most Wanted, Big Momma's House 2, Deck the Halls, Big Mommas: Like Father Like Son, and Thunderstruck previously, as well as lots of TV directing work, too. The screenplay is written by Tiffany Paulsen. Netflix will debut Whitesell's Holidate streaming exclusively starting on October 28th this fall.