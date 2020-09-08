Arrive in a Whole Different Hell in Trailer for Horror Film 'Bloody Hell'

"My family… they're insane!" From one hell to another hell! The first promo trailer has debuted for a crazy Australian / US horror dark comedy film titled Bloody Hell, from filmmaker Alister Grierson. Bloody Hell is described as "a fiendishly fun rollercoaster horror film set between Boise, Idaho and Helsinki, Finland which follows our lead character Rex Coen played by Ben O'Toole (Nekrotronic), a man with a mysterious past who flees the country to escape his own personal hell – only to arrive somewhere much, much, much worse." Once he arrives in Finland, he finds himself tied up in some kind of demented family's house of hell. It's premiering at a few international genre festivals this fall including Fantasy Filmfest and the Molins Film Festival. The cast includes Meg Fraser, Caroline Craig, Matthew Sunderland, Travis Jeffery, Jack Finsterer, David Hill, and Caleb Enoka. This looks so crazy and weird and brutal and bloody as all hell.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alister Grierson's Bloody Hell, direct from YouTube:

Fame. Prison? Freedom! Vacation?! Europe!! Random Basement??? Hot Girl!!! Demented Family. Wait… "WTF Happened To My ***?!?!?!" Welcome to Rex Coen's HELL of a Life. A man with a mysterious past flees the country to escape his own personal hell - only to arrive somewhere much, much, much worse. Bloody Hell is directed by Australian filmmaker Alister Grierson, of director of the films Kokoda: 39th Battalion, Sanctum, and Tiger previously, as well as numerous other short films. The screenplay is written by Robert Benjamin. This will premiere at the Fantasy Filmfest in Germany this month, and is expected to play at other genre festivals this fall. No official release date has been set yet - stay tuned for more updates.