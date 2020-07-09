MOVIE TRAILERS

'Endless' Romance Trailer with Alexandra Shipp & Nicholas Hamilton

by
July 9, 2020
Source: YouTube

Endless Trailer

"I hear your voice everywhere I go…" Quiver has released the official trailer for a romantic drama titled Endless, the latest from filmmaker Scott Speer, who seems to have a thing for young love films - making Midnight Sun and I Still See You before this. This is a story of connection despite tragedy: when madly in love high school graduates Riley and Chris are separated by a tragic car accident, Riley blames herself for her boyfriend's death while Chris is stranded in limbo. But miraculously they end up connecting. Both are forced to learn the hardest lesson of all: letting go. Starring Alexandra Shipp and Nicholas Hamilton, with DeRon Horton, Famke Janssen, Ian Tracey, and Eddie Ramos. This looks a bit like Ghost for a new generation, with a very handsome ghost guy reconnecting with his living love and helping her move on. Of course it's super emotional and sappy and cheesy, but that's exactly what's expected with a film like this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Scott Speer's Endless, direct from Quiver's YouTube:

Endless Poster

Endless follows love struck high school graduates Riley (Alexandra Shipp) and Chris (Nicholas Hamilton). When they are separated by a tragic car accident, Riley blames herself for her boyfriend’s death while Chris is stranded in limbo. Miraculously, the two find a way to connect. In a love story that transcends life and death, both Riley and Chris are forced to learn the hardest lesson of all: letting go. Endless is directed by American filmmaker Scott Speer, of the films The LXD: The Secrets of the Ra, Step Up Revolution, Status Update, Midnight Sun, and I Still See You previously. The screenplay is written by Andre Case and Oneil Sharma, based on a story by Andre Case. Produced by Gabriela Bacher, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Kevin Dewalt, Sean Finegan. Quiver will debut Speer's Endless in select theaters + on VOD starting August 14th.

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here