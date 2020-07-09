'Endless' Romance Trailer with Alexandra Shipp & Nicholas Hamilton

"I hear your voice everywhere I go…" Quiver has released the official trailer for a romantic drama titled Endless, the latest from filmmaker Scott Speer, who seems to have a thing for young love films - making Midnight Sun and I Still See You before this. This is a story of connection despite tragedy: when madly in love high school graduates Riley and Chris are separated by a tragic car accident, Riley blames herself for her boyfriend's death while Chris is stranded in limbo. But miraculously they end up connecting. Both are forced to learn the hardest lesson of all: letting go. Starring Alexandra Shipp and Nicholas Hamilton, with DeRon Horton, Famke Janssen, Ian Tracey, and Eddie Ramos. This looks a bit like Ghost for a new generation, with a very handsome ghost guy reconnecting with his living love and helping her move on. Of course it's super emotional and sappy and cheesy, but that's exactly what's expected with a film like this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Scott Speer's Endless, direct from Quiver's YouTube:

Endless follows love struck high school graduates Riley (Alexandra Shipp) and Chris (Nicholas Hamilton). When they are separated by a tragic car accident, Riley blames herself for her boyfriend’s death while Chris is stranded in limbo. Miraculously, the two find a way to connect. In a love story that transcends life and death, both Riley and Chris are forced to learn the hardest lesson of all: letting go. Endless is directed by American filmmaker Scott Speer, of the films The LXD: The Secrets of the Ra, Step Up Revolution, Status Update, Midnight Sun, and I Still See You previously. The screenplay is written by Andre Case and Oneil Sharma, based on a story by Andre Case. Produced by Gabriela Bacher, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Kevin Dewalt, Sean Finegan. Quiver will debut Speer's Endless in select theaters + on VOD starting August 14th.