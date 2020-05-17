Unite to Survive! Epic Korean Volcano Disaster Movie 'Ashfall' Trailer

"You really believe that absurd plan will work?" Nothing better to forget about the real world than an epic disaster movie. Ashfall is a Korean volcano disaster epic that first premiered last fall in Korea. Somehow we missed this entirely, but we're catching up now with these trailers anyway. Mt. Paektu, an active volcano straddling the China–North Korea border, suddenly erupts, causing severe earthquakes in both North and South Korea. Pandemonium ensues on the Korean peninsula, so the government puts together an elite team of specialists to figure out how to stop and destroy the volcano before it causes more desturction. The team includes both North and South Korean members, who must overcome their differences and unite the entire peninsula. Starring Lee Byung-hun, Ha Jung-woo, Ma Dong-seok, Bae Suzy, and also Jeon Hye-jin. This looks cool! The quality VFX make this stand out, along with some solid production value. Check it out.

Here's the two official trailers (+ posters) for Byung-seo Kim & Hae-jun Lee's Ashfall, from CJ's YouTube:

Stagnant since 1903, at an elevation of 2,744 m, a volcano erupts on the mythical and majestic Baekdu Mountain located on the Chinese-North Korean border. Armed with the threat of imminent eruptions, a team of uniquely trained professionals from South and North Korea unite. Together, they must join forces and attempt to prevent a catastrophic disaster threatening the Korean Peninsula. Ashfall is co-written & co-directed by Korean filmmakers Byung-seo Kim (a veteran cinematographer + director of Cold Eyes previously) & Hae-jun Lee (director of Like a Virgin, Castaway on the Moon, My Dictator previously), making their first film together. This originally opened in theaters in Korea late last December. Ashfall also opened in select theaters in the US last fall, but is still awaiting a DVD / VOD release. Who wants to watch?