Epic Trailer for Russian Comic Book Movie 'Major Grom: Plague Doctor'

"I've never seen anything like that." Whoaaa! A trailer has debuted for a badass action movie from Russia titled Major Grom: Plague Doctor, which is based on a bestselling comic book series from Russia. This is another one of these movies that very coincidentally is now even more relevant with the Plague Mask, which the main anti-hero antagonist character wears, because it has been referenced often during this year's coronavirus pandemic. Police Major Igor Grom is known throughout St. Petersburg for his "penetrative character and irreconcilable attitude" towards criminals of all stripes. But everything changes dramatically with the sudden appearance of a person with the Plague Doctor mask, who violently takes out high society people who have escaped justice because of their wealth and status. This guy exclaims that the city is "sick with the plague of lawlessness." (I kind of like this character…!) The cast includes Tikhon Zhiznevskiy as Grom, with Aleksandr Seteykin, Lyubov Aksyonova, Aleksey Maklakov, Dmitriy Chebotarev, and Oleg Chugunov. This looks so rad WTF awesome! I have to see this whenever it arrives outside of Russia.

Here's the first trailer (+ posters) for Oleg Trofim's Major Grom: Plague Doctor, from YouTube:

Police Major Igor Grom (played by newcomer Tikhon Zhiznevskiy) is known throughout St. Petersburg for his penetrative character and irreconcilable attitude towards criminals of all stripes. But everything changes dramatically with the appearance of a person wearing the Plague Doctor mask. Having declared that his city is "sick with the plague of lawlessness", he takes up "treatment", killing people who, at one time, escaped punishment with the help of money and high status in society. Society is agitated. The police officers are powerless. For the first time, Igor faces difficulties in the investigation, the outcome of which may determine the fate of the whole city. Major Grom: Plague Doctor, originally known as Майор Гром: Чумной Доктор in Russian (or Mayor Grom: Chumnoy Doktor), is directed by Russian filmmaker Oleg Trofim, director of the film Ice previously. The first ever movie based on a Russian comic book bestseller. Major Grom: Plague Doctor is set for release in Russia in theaters starting on April 8th, 2021 next year. For more info on the movie, visit the official English website (or Russian website). How cool does this look?