Eric Bana Plays a Federal Agent in Australian Thriller 'The Dry' Trailer

"When you've been lying about something for so long it becomes second nature…" Roadshow Pictures has released an official Australian trailer for a murder mystery thriller titled The Dry, from filmmaker Robert Connolly. This is set for release starting on January 1st in Australia, but has no other international release dates set yet. A Federal Agent returns to his hometown to face the demons of his past after his childhood friend dies in a gruesome murder-suicide. He begins to suspect this crime along with the death of a young woman, separated by decades, might be connected. Eric Bana (back home in Australia) stars as Federal Agent Aaron Falk, along with Genevieve O'Reilly, Matt Nable, James Frecheville, Keir O'Donnell, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Eddie Baroo, & BeBe Bettencourt. This looks like so many other small town murder mystery films, with all the usual intense emotional scenes and twists digging up dirt from the past.

Here's the first Australian trailer for Robert Connolly's The Dry, direct from Roadshow's YouTube:

When Federal Agent Aaron Falk returns to his home town after an absence of over twenty years to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Luke, who allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life – a victim of the madness that has ravaged this community after more than a decade of drought. When Falk reluctantly agrees to stay and investigate the crime, he opens up an old wound – the death of 17- year-old Ellie Deacon. Falk begins to suspect these two crimes, separated by decades, are connected. As he struggles to prove not only Luke's innocence but also his own, Falk finds himself pitted against prejudice towards him and and pent-up rage of a terrified community. The Dry is directed by Australian producer / filmmaker Robert Connolly, director of the films The Bank, Three Dollars, Balibo, Underground: The Julian Assange Story, and Paper Planes previously, as well as a few shorts and TV work. The screenplay is written by Robert Connolly and Harry Cripps, adapted from Jane Harper's novel. Roadshow will debut The Dry in Australian cinemas starting January 1st, 2021, on New Years Day. No US release is set. Intrigued?