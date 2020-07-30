Evan Rachel Wood in First Trailer for Miranda July's Film 'Kajillionaire'

"She learned to forge before she learned to write." Focus Features has finally revealed an official trailer for the spunky indie comedy Kajillionaire, the latest feature written & directed by indie filmmaker Miranda July (Me and You and Everyone We Know). This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and is currently set for release in September after initially being scheduled for the summer. A woman's life is turned upside down when her criminal parents invite an outsider to join them on a major heist they're planning. Starring Evan Rachel Wood, with Debra Winger, Richard Jenkins, and Gina Rodriguez. Described as a "a profoundly moving and wildly original comedy." The trailer features the song "Mr. Lonely" performed by Angel Olsen & Emile Mosseri (the film's composer). Definitely looks quite kooky and unique.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Miranda July's Kajillionaire, direct from Focus' YouTube:

Con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Evan Rachel Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. But during a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Gina Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down. Kajillionaire is both written and directed by American indie actress / filmmaker Miranda July, director of the films Me and You and Everyone We Know and The Future previously, as well as a number of short films. Produced by Dede Gardner, Youree Henley, and Jeremy Kleiner. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Focus Features will release July's Kajillionaire in select US theaters (and/or "virtual cinemas") starting on September 18th this fall.