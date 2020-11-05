Everyone's Back! Trailer for Wacky 'LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special'

"A time of joy, this is. A friendship. A family." Gather ’round, Star Wars fans! Disney has revealed the full-length trailer for the brand new 2020 LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, launching on Disney+ in just a few weeks. Directed by Ken Cunningham (of "Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar") the 44-minute animated LEGO special features all kinds of wacky stories and brings back pretty much every last Star Wars character - for one big crossover event (including Baby Yoda, the Ewoks, shirtless Kylo Ren, Zorii, Chewie, Vader, and many others). Plus there's time travel and pod races and so much more. Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on an adventure to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure. Will she make it back in time for Life Day? This looks like it might be the absurdly entertaining, wacky new Star Wars Holiday Special we didn't know we needed.

Here's the trailer (+ posters) for Ken Cunningham's LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, on YouTube:

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit? LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is directed by animator / filmmaker Ken Cunningham, director from the "Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar" animated TV series, as well as work on "Bob & Doug" and "Busytown Mysteries" previously. The screenplay is written by David Shayne. It's produced by Daniel Cavey. Disney will debut The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special streaming on Disney+ starting November 17th this fall. Who's excited to watch this over & over?