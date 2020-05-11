Everything About Surviving Covid-19 I Learned From Movies Mashup

"It can't be reasoned with, it doesn't feel pity or remorse or fear, and it absolutely will not stop until you are dead!" Grab a pint and stay at home and wait for all of this to blow over. Ever since a few months ago when the coronavirus pandemic put the entire world into lockdown, everyone has been watching the classic "virus" movies - Outbreak, Contagion, 12 Monkeys, The Andromeda Strain, 28 Days Later. Some are more realistic than others, some are totally ridiculous Hollywood fun. But there's always important lessons for us to learn – like listening to Ripley yell about "if we break quarantine we could all die!" in Alien. Filmmaker Mike Dougherty & editor Evan Gorski have made an amazing mashup video of all the various clips & quotes about survival from sci-fi & horror movies. This is a must watch. "Social de-evolution appears complete."

Thanks to everyone on Twitter for the tip on this. "Everything I Need to Know to Survive Covid-19 I Learned By Watching SciFi & Horror Movies" is a movie mashup made by Evan Gorski & Michael Dougherty. You can follow them both on Twitter - @gorskievan and @mike_dougherty. The mashup video features footage from Alien, The Mist, The Thing, The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, World War Z, The Cabin in the Woods, The Fly, I Am Legend, Shaun of the Dead, The Shining, Jaws, They Live, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Rosemary's Baby, and many more movies. While this is just a fun mashup video, it does remind us that we should take this seriously. These movies have these lines in them because they're representing the real world and what may/could happen if we don't take care. So please – stay safe.